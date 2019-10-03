TOY STORY 4, ROCKETMAN Among the Honorees at the 2019 HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS announced today that one of this year's most critically acclaimed films will be honored at the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." "Toy Story 4," directed by Josh Cooley, will receive the "Hollywood Animation Award." After dominating the global box office this summer, the film received overwhelming praise from critics and fans alike. As previously announced, actor and comedian Rob Riggle will host the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Honorees were also announced in the craft categories, as the "Hollywood Film Awards" continues its tradition of recognizing excellence in the art of cinema across all disciplines:

Hollywood Cinematography Award
Mihai Malaimare Jr., "Jojo Rabbit"

Hollywood Film Composer Award
Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Hollywood Editor Award
Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, "Ford v Ferrari"

Hollywood Visual Effects Award
Pablo Helman, "The Irishman"

Hollywood Sound Award
Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Costume Design Award
Anna Mary Scott Robbins, "Downton Abbey"

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award
Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower, "Rocketman"

Hollywood Production Design Award
Ra Vincent, "Jojo Rabbit"

Additional honorees for this year's event will be announced in the coming weeks.



