TOY STORY 4, ROCKETMAN Among the Honorees at the 2019 HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS

The HOLLYWOOD FILM AWARDS announced today that one of this year's most critically acclaimed films will be honored at the 23rd Annual "Hollywood Film Awards." "Toy Story 4," directed by Josh Cooley, will receive the "Hollywood Animation Award." After dominating the global box office this summer, the film received overwhelming praise from critics and fans alike. As previously announced, actor and comedian Rob Riggle will host the ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.



Honorees were also announced in the craft categories, as the "Hollywood Film Awards" continues its tradition of recognizing excellence in the art of cinema across all disciplines:



Hollywood Cinematography Award

Mihai Malaimare Jr., "Jojo Rabbit"



Hollywood Film Composer Award

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"



Hollywood Editor Award

Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, "Ford v Ferrari"



Hollywood Visual Effects Award

Pablo Helman, "The Irishman"



Hollywood Sound Award

Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari



Hollywood Costume Design Award

Anna Mary Scott Robbins, "Downton Abbey"



Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award

Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower, "Rocketman"



Hollywood Production Design Award

Ra Vincent, "Jojo Rabbit"



Additional honorees for this year's event will be announced in the coming weeks.





