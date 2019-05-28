TOY STORY 4 Advanced Tickets are On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4," which opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. Watch Woody in this new clip as he introduces Forky to everyone in Bonnie's room for the first time below!

Fans can catch Woody and the gang a day before "Toy Story 4" officially opens with two special opportunities taking place in select theaters across the country. Check Fandango.com for more information and to find participating theaters.

Opening Night Fan Events will invite fans to be among the first to experience the movie on Thursday, June 20. In addition to watching the film early, attendees will receive a set of "Toy Story 4" collectible character cards and be a special event-only concession offer.

"Toy Story 4" Movie Marathons take moviegoers on a "Toy Story" extravaganza on Thursday, June 20, showing all four "Toy Story" films back to back. In addition to seeing Buzz, Woody and all their Toy Story friends on the big screen, fans will receive an exclusive Woody pin, a set of collectible character cards and get a special event-only concession offer.

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as "trash" and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo's adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they're worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that's the least of their worries. Directed by Josh Cooley ("Riley's First Date?"), and produced by Mark Nielsen (associate producer "Inside Out") and Jonas Rivera ("Inside Out," "Up"), Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.





