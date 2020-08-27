TLC's THE FAMILY CHANTEL Returns This Fall

Wherever Pedro and Chantel go, the drama always follows.

Wherever Pedro and Chantel go, the drama always follows. Fans fell in love with this dynamic duo when their journey first unraveled on the fourth season of 90 DAY FIANCÉ, into HAPPILY EVER AFTER? and finally bursting into the franchise's first family-focused spinoff with THE FAMILY CHANTEL. As Pedro and Chantel quickly learned, when you marry a person, you marry their family, and this unique MODERN FAMILY is getting bigger, feistier and more international than ever before on both sides of the aisle when the second season premieres on Monday, October 12 at 10pm ET/PT.

Now that Pedro and Chantel survived their very tumultuous newlywed years, they are both working hard to make their American dreams come true. With Chantel's nursing school graduation on the horizon and Pedro working hard, the couple hopes to rekindle their romance and intimacy. But, their plans take a sharp and unexpected turn when Chantel's older brother, Royal, returns home to Atlanta, and he's not coming alone. While away, Royal met Angenette from the Philippines online and fell in love, but their homecoming and quick courthouse marriage raises serious suspicions for Chantel. As Chantel begins to dig for the truth behind Angenette's intentions, Royal and Angenette are planning to have a second wedding in her village back home, which takes the whole clan on a trip across the world.

Meanwhile, in the Dominican Republic, Pedro's sister Nicole is smitten with a man who lives in New York, named Alejandro. But, just like with her older brother, the drama follows Nicole as Alejandro has a troubling secret she's hiding from Pedro and their mother Lidia. While this roller coaster season unfolds, viewers are reminded that there's never a dull moment for THE FAMILY CHANTEL.

The season premiere follows a record summer of ratings for TLC, with the network ranking #1 across all TV on Sunday nights for 19 consecutive weeks among W25-54/18-49/18-34. Season one of THE FAMILY CHANTEL averaged a 1.7 W25-54 rating and helped TLC rank as the #2 cable network on Monday nights. It was the network's highest series premiere in 2019 among W25-54.

View More TV Stories Related Articles