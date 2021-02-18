TLC's Newest Family THE BLENDED BUNCH Finds Love After Devastating Loss

What started with tragedy, manifested into a once in a lifetime love story. Before meeting, Erica, a mother of 7, lost her husband to cancer and Spencer, a father of 4, lost his wife in a fatal car crash. Their worlds were completely shattered until they serendipitously met in an online widower support group. Finding love almost immediately, Erica and Spencer exchanged vows and were married after just 13 months. Premiering on Tuesday, March 16 at 9pm ET/PT, THE BLENDED BUNCH will feature the Shemwells, a large, newly blended family that will face all kinds of challenges as they merge 11 children under one roof and adjust to a new life in Utah.

From shifting dynamics within their extended families to step-sibling squabbles and struggles over adoption, these newlyweds are everyday parents who are trying their best to manage it all. Watch as the Shemwells shop with 11 children under the age of 13, potty train toddlers, make dinner for the lively brood, tackle bedtime and more. THE BLENDED BUNCH will take viewers on an emotional journey and show a new, large family from a whole other lens.

"Our family series are a cornerstone of programming at TLC and these days, the word family has expanded to mean many things," says Howard Lee, President of TLC. "We are constantly evolving and the Shemwells are a wonderful reflection of the varied families in today's world."

Meet the entire family:

Erica Shemwell has seven children, four girls and three boys:

Landon (12 years old)

Emma (10 years old)

Lily (9 years old)

Sophie (8 years old)

Tanner (6 years old)

Amelia (5 years old)

Caleb (3 years old)

Spencer Shemwell has four children, three boys and one girl:

Brayden (12 years old)

Harper (8 years old)

Avery (6 years old)

Bexley (4 years old)

THE BLENDED BUNCH is produced by Critical Content for TLC.