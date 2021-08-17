TLC Introduces DR. MERCY To Its All-Star Roster of Medical Transformation Shows

When their skin betrays them, they'll need some mercy, and patients call her, Dr. Mercy. Chicago-based dermatologist, Dr. Mercy Odueyungbo tackles some of the most extraordinary, unique and bizarre skin cases. From giant cysts and lipomas to a woman whose polycystic ovary syndrome has caused her to grow a full beard to another patient with extreme port wine birthmarks on her face, Dr. Mercy is ready and willing to help all patients that walk through her door, no matter their skin condition. The all new series, DR. MERCY begins Wednesday, September 22nd at 9PM ET/PT on TLC and will stream concurrently on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service.

Viewers will get a personal look inside Dr. Mercy's practice to see how passionate she is about her patients and how dedicated she is to making sure each patient looks and feels beautiful, inside and out. Dr. Mercy will shine a light on extreme skin conditions and cases including a rhinophyma that has caused a nose to grow three times its regular size and one unique condition that has left one patient covered in increasingly more lumps after each of her pregnancies.

"TLC is home to some of the best medical professionals in the world and we are always looking to add fresh, new faces to our outstanding roster of doctors," said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. "Dr Mercy's personable and compassionate approach stood out and we can't wait for everyone to meet her."

Dr. Mercy is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship trained Mohs surgeon who comes from a medical household. Growing up in Nigeria, both of her parents were nurses and her father was the first person to teach her how to suture. Her family moved to Chicago when she was just 10 years old. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Iowa in Microbiology and graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine. She continued her post-graduate studies at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago before completing her dermatology residency at Mount Sinai-St.Luke's Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. Dr. Mercy is now the medical director of Lilly Dermatology and aims to provide the best care in the field of dermatology and surgery by making dermatology more accessible to her patients.

DR. MERCY is co-produced by 2 Point 0 Productions and Eastern for TLC.