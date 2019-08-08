TIFF Cinematheque Announces 2019 Festival Selection

In a nod to its commitment to film preservation, the Toronto International Film Festival​ announced today that the 2019 TIFF Cinematheque programme at the Festival will feature select screenings in 35mm, with two prints coming from the TIFF Film Reference Library Screening Collection, the organization's own film library. The narrative titles selected will be preceded by guest introductions from Festival filmmakers past and present.

"We're fortunate to have such a wealth of resources to choose film prints from for this Festival programme," said Brad Deane, Director of TIFF Cinematheque. "These five features are so different from each other but they all convey the possibilities and value of the medium. We know each choice will add depth to conversations happening around new titles at the Festival and that they'll also showcase the important work TIFF and other organizations do year-round to restore and preserve film. It'll be a treat to share them with Festival audiences."

From a 30th-anniversary presentation of a title that premiered at the Festival (Euzhan Palcy's ​A Dry White Season)​ to an acclaimed drama by a director with a new film in the Special Presentations category (Pablo Larraín's ​No)​, this year's Cinematheque programme has strong TIFF ties. Palcy and Larraín will be on hand to discuss their films. The slate will also pair feature classics with filmmakers they've inspired: director Angela Schanelec will present Robert Bresson's ​Pickpocket​ and director Rian Johnson will introduce Herbert Ross'​ ​The Last of Sheila.​ Rounding out THE LINEUP is Martin Scorsese's T​ he Last Waltz,​ to be introduced by the director along with Canadian musician Robbie Robertson - the subject of the TIFF 2019 Opening Night Gala film ​Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,​ which Scorsese executive produced. Palcy and Scorsese will both be receiving retrospectives at TIFF Bell Lightbox later this year.

As part of TIFF's commitment to cinema heritage and its mission to share film with a wide audience, tickets to all TIFF Cinematheque screenings during the Festival are free and will be distributed at the Steve & Rashmi Gupta Box Office at TIFF Bell Lightbox on a first-come, first-served basis two hours before each film screening.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5-15, 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories