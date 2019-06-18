TIFF Appoints Geoff Macnaughton as New Director of Industry

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF, today announced the appointment of Geoff Macnaughton to Director of Industry. Macnaughton will oversee the organization's industry programming and talent development initiatives, as well as industry-related sales and services. He will continue to act as Lead Programmer of Primetime, the Toronto International Film Festival's programme highlighting the best in international television series.



Macnaughton has been with the organization for 12 years, as a Senior Manager on both the Industry and Festival Programming teams. His balance of artistic vision and business acumen has allowed him to build strong and strategic relationships with partners, including distributors, sales agents, producers, and promotional agencies, both local and international.



"Geoff worked his way up on TIFF's Industry team, winning the trust of buyers, sellers and creators as he helped grow our reach and impact every year," said Cameron Bailey. "He brings a wealth of experience to his new position as Director of Industry, and recently adding Festival programming to his portfolio has expanded his expertise and network. We're looking forward to delivering the very best in Industry services, sales and programming under Geoff's new leadership."



"I am extremely excited for this opportunity to help shape what TIFF offers to the local and international industry," said Macnaughton. "The film and television landscape is constantly changing, and it's important for us to be mindful of these developments in order to provide meaningful business, talent development, and networking opportunities for all."



Macnaughton will begin his new post immediately, reporting to Bailey, and will work closely with the Festival Programming Team on transition plans.

Photo credit: George Pimentel Photography

