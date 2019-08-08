TIFF Announces Documentary Lineup, Featuring THE CAVE, AND WE GO GREEN, DADS
The Toronto International Film Festival® documentary programme reveals its lineup of 25 non-fiction works, including 18 World Premieres with representation from 18 countries. The films cover many high-profile figures, both famous and infamous - including Truman Capote, Merce Cunningham, Ron Howard, Bikram Choudhury, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and Imelda Marcos - and a broad range of themes, including artistic achievement, the power of journalism, immigration, global politics, and resistance against corrupt leaders. Three films use sports as a framework to look at environmentalism, capitalism, and racism.
"This year's programme captures characters you'll never forget: lovers, fighters, dancers, athletes, despots, rebels, hustlers, and heroes," said Thom Powers, serving his 14th year as TIFF Docs programmer this Festival. "We'll be talking about these films for a long time to come."
The section will open with the World Premiere of The Cave from Oscar-nominated director Feras Fayyad, about an underground hospital led by a female doctor in war-torn Syria. Other World Premieres from renowned directors include Alan Berliner's L etter to the Editor, a personal reflection on photojournalism; Barbara Kopple's Desert One, chronicling a perilous mission to rescue hostages in Iran; Thomas Balmès' S ing Me A Song, following a young monk in Bhutan who forms a long-distance relationship via his smartphone; And We Go Green, about racers in the Formula E competition for electric cars, directed by Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio; and Eva Orner's Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, about the controversial yoga teacher who had multiple lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct.
First-time documentarians present films on prominent figures: Bryce Dallas Howard's Dads explores fatherhood with leading comedians and her own father, Ron Howard; Alla Kovgan's Cunningham, shot in 3D, captures the artistry of dancer Merce Cunningham; and Ebs Burnough, who previously served in the Obama administration, makes his debut with The Capote Tapes, a biography of American writer Truman Capote.
The everyday lives of refugees and migrants are brought to centre stage in Eva Mulvad's L ove Child, following a couple at risk of execution for their love affair; Ready for War, directed by Andrew Renzi and executive produced by Drake, Future, and David Ayer, which tells the story of immigrants who served in the US military only to be deported; Hind Meddeb's Paris Stalingrad which follows migrants from Africa and Afghanistan living on the streets in the city of lights; and My English Cousin, Karim Sayad's portrait of the director's real-life Algerian cousin who discovers the challenges of returning home.
Russian politics and the rise of capitalism are examined in Gabe Polsky's Red Penguins, recounting a comic tale of AMERICAN HUSTLERS bringing NHL-style hockey to Moscow, and Alex Gibney's Citizen K, profiling the oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who turned against Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Rounding out the section are stories from around the globe, including Garin Hovannisian's I Am Not Alone, about a peaceful resistance movement in Armenia; and Mark Cousins' Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema, a recently completed 14-hour exploration of female directors around the world. The first four hours of W omen Make Film, which was executive produced by Tilda Swinton, were previewed at last year's Festival. Alexander Nanau's Collective follows crusading Romanian journalists who uncover a scandal; Daniel Gordon's The Australian Dream, executive produced by Ben Simmons, tells the story of football legend Adam Goodes, who battled racism in the AFL; and Lina Al Abed's Ibrahim: A Fate to Define centres on the mysterious disappearance of a Palestinian secret agent. Also featured are Patricio Guzmán's The Cordillera of Dreams, completing the director's trilogy about the Chilean landscape, and Lauren Greenfield's The Kingmaker, a profile of Imelda Marcos.
Last year's TIFF Docs lineup showcased Free Solo, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The 2018 Festival also presented a strong market for distribution deals for titles such as The Biggest Little Farm, T he Elephant Queen, and Maiden.
The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5-15, 2019.