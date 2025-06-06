THIS IS SPINAL TAP Returning to Theaters This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fathom Entertainment and Bleecker Street will bring the remastered, remixed, and definitive 4K restoration of This is Spinal Tap, the 1984 cult classic mockumentary masterpiece, to theatres on July 5-7, ahead of the September 12 release of its upcoming sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Created by Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, This Is Spinal Tap chronicles England’s loudest and most punctual band on their disaster-filled U.S. tour. The film was released to critical acclaim in 1984 and has since become a cult classic. In 2002, it was deemed "culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

Additionally, Spinal Tap II will hit theaters on September 12. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer all reprise their iconic roles in the film, which follows the band as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert. Director Rob Reiner also returns as documentarian Martin “Marty” DiBergi. The movie features cameos from music legends Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and TRISHA Yearwood. Also appearing will be Paul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, and Chris Addison. Watch a trailer for the remastered original film below.

Comments