THE YELLOW DRESS Will Premiere at the Austin Film Festival

Alex Ko's short film, "The Yellow Dress", will make its international premiere and screen in competition online with the Austin Film Festival. After performing the title role of Billy in Billy Elliot the Musical on Broadway, Alex graduated from the American University of Paris. Alex always had his eye on becoming a director and writer and credits his time on Broadway with inspiring him to start creating his own films. Alex Ko is represented by CAA for his writing and directing.

"The Yellow Dress" is a 20-minute short film about ten-year old Raphael (Jules Leyendecker), an eccentric ten-year-old, who enjoys wearing and designing dresses in rural France. Set against the backdrop of the lush, lavender fields of Provence, a very determined Raphael cuts and pockets yellow fabrics in hopes of constructing a dress for his mother (Fanny Guidecoq); a gesture he believes will bring about the healing his family so desperately needs.

"The Yellow Dress" is produced by Moody Pond Productions.

The film is available to purchase, stream, and vote for the Audience Award through Thursday, Oct. 29 at 11:59 p.m. "The Yellow Dress" is screening as one of 9 films in "Shorts Program 3: Change Short Locations." Producer, director, and screenwriter Alex Ko also participated in a virtual Q&A that is included in the shorts block screening.

Tickets are available on the Eventive site. Individual tickets for a film are $10 plus a service fee. An individual ticket grants you access to everything in the package: all shorts and Q&As.

After watching the films, attendees will be presented with the option to vote for the Audience Award. The option to vote will Pop up below the film. Austin Film Festival will tabulate ballots collected through the Eventive platform: PURCHASE SCREENING TICKET

