THE WORLD WITHOUT YOU to Make Worldwide Premiere at the 22nd Annual Dances with Films

The feature film drama The World Without You, starring Radha Mitchell and James Tupper, will premiere on June 22nd at 5PM at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Along with Mitchell and Tupper, the all-star cast includes Chris Mulkey (Captain Phillips), Perrey Reeves (Famous in Love, Entourage), PJ Byrne (Wolf of Wall Street, Green Book), Annika Marks (Anguish), Lyndie Greenwood (Sleepy Hollow), Lynn Cohen (Hunger Games, Munich), and Suzanne C. Johnson (Empty Space).

The film is the directorial debut of Damon Shalit, an established actor, writer and producer (African Gothic, A-List), who is also a Dances With Film alumni. The film was produced by Bradley LaRocca, Charles Mudd, Johnson and Shalit. Radha Mitchell also served as an executive producer on the film.

Joshua Henkin's best-selling novel was adapted by writer Dan Pulick (Quantico) and explores how the Frankel family copes with the death of son Leo, a journalist killed on assignment in Iraq. During a weekend memorial service, old hurts and dark secrets emerge that threaten to tear the fragile threads holding THE FAMILY together.

For Chicago actress-producer Suzanne C. Johnson, who embarked on her acting career after a successful career as a nurse, this has been a passion project with material that she deeply connected with, playing 'Marilyn' the mother of a journalist murdered by terrorists while on assignment in Irag. Suzanne found a kindred spirit in Marilyn, who, like her, is a medical professional (a doctor). Like Marilyn, Suzanne is also a mother.

"Loss of a family member, particularly a child, no matter the age, is an unimaginable loss that you can never get over, made even worse if violence is involved. You can't help but be moved by this story that portrays the struggle to find a world without that person in it," says Johnson.

Director Shalit wrote and starred in "A-List", a comic and satirical take on the LA lifestyle- starring Sally Kirkland, Daphne Zuniga, Joanna Garcia, Renee Taylor, Kirsten Vangness, Leigh Taylor-Young, Eddie Albert, and David Carradine, that played at Dances With Films. The film was acquired by Cinetic Media (Little Miss Sunshine, Boys Don't Cry). Shalit has directed a number of short films. "Blood Brothers", which won a Silver Remi at Worldfest, is currently making the festival rounds. "The World Without You" is his third feature with his production company Senderwoodfilms / 12:21 Productions and marks his feature film directing debut.

Dances With Films will run June 13th - 23rd at the Chinese 6 in Hollywood. The final lineup will feature more than 200 titles, chosen from a record 2,200 submissions from all over the globe. The juried narrative competition section includes 16 features and more than three-dozen shorts. DWF also has a category for groundbreaking short and feature documentaries, provocative genre fare in the Midnight section, and the most exciting music videos and dance-themed films from the indie scene in the Downbeats section. The Fusion section brings together a multitude of additional features and shorts.



Notable Dances With Films alumni who first gained notice at the festival include Gina Rodriguez, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Eisenberg, and John Hawkes, among many others.

Tickets and passes will be available for sale at https://danceswithfilms.com/the-world-without-you/. Additional screening and ticket information can also be found at https://danceswithfilms.com.





