THE WINGFEATHER SAGA Season 4 Now Streaming on Angel

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Season 4 of THE WINGFEATHER SAGA is now streaming on Angel, with the premiere episode of the new season available on the platform.

The storyline for the series has been elevated for this next chapter, growing deeper and darker as long held secrets are revealed.

Season 4 of the animated series, based on the bestselling novels by Andrew Peterson and produced by Shining Isle Productions, is rolling out with 7 episodes weekly on Wednesdays through December 9th. THE WINGFEATHER SAGA is the #1 rated title on the Angel streaming platform in 2025.

The series chronicles the adventures and transformations of the Igiby family as they discover secrets of their family history, flee the evil Fangs of Dang, seek their place in the world, and make a stand against the mysterious ruler, Gnag the Nameless. They will need their special gifts and all the love of their noble mother and ex-pirate grandfather to survive the venomous Fangs, sea dragons, flabbits, and (gulp) toothy cows!

Dan Stevens joins the cast as 'Esben Wingfeather' and Jim Broadbent as 'Bonifer Squoon.' Returning cast members include Jodi Benson ('Nia Wingfeather'), Kevin McNally ('Podo Helmer'), Alkaio Thiele ('Janner Wingfeather'), Henry Witcher ('Kalmar Wingfeather'), Romy Fay ('Leeli Wingfeather'), David Oyelowo ('General Timber'), Kari Wahlgren ('Amrah'/'Murgah'/'Freva'), and Henry Ian Cusick ('Artham Wingfeather').

Angel hosted the second annual FeatherFest on September 12, where 'Wingfeather' fans, families, and fantasy lovers gathered for interactive games, booths, snacks, screenings and cast meet and greets. The first two episodes of Season 4 later debuted at the Nashville Film Festival on September 26.

Seasons 1-3 of THE WINGFEATHER SAGA are available to stream at Angel.com and in the Angel App.

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