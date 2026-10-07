THE WINGFEATHER SAGA Season 4 Trailer Released on Angel
Dan Stevens and Jim Broadbent join the voice cast as the Igiby family faces new dangers in the upcoming season.
Angel has shared the official trailer for Season 4 of the animated series THE WINGFEATHER SAGA, which premieres October 21 on Angel, with new episodes weekly.
Dan Stevens joins the cast as 'Esben Wingfeather,' along with Jim Broadbent as 'Bonifer Squoon.'
Returning cast members include Jodi Benson ('Nia Wingfeather'), Kevin McNally ('Podo Helmer'), Alkaio Thiele ('Janner Wingfeather'), Henry Witcher ('Kalmar Wingfeather'), Romy Fay ('Leeli Wingfeather'), David Oyelowo ('General Timber'), Kari Wahlgren ('Amrah'/ 'Murgah'/ 'Freva'), and Henry Ian Cusick ('Artham Wingfeather').
Synopsis
The Wingfeather Saga chronicles the adventures and transformations of the Igiby family as they discover secrets of their family history, flee the evil Fangs of Dang, seek their place in the world, and make a stand against the mysterious ruler, Gnag the Nameless. They will need their special gifts and all the love of their noble mother and ex-pirate grandfather to survive the venomous Fangs, sea dragons, flabbits, and (gulp) toothy cows!
Based on the bestselling novels by Andrew Peterson, and produced by Shining Isle Productions, THE WINGFEATHER SAGA is the #1 rated title on the Angel streaming platform in 2025.
Angel hosted the second annual FeatherFest on September 12 where 'Wingfeather' fans, families, and fantasy lovers gathered for interactive games, booths, snacks, screenings and cast meet and greets. The first two episodes of Season 4 later debuted at the Nashville Film Festival on September 26.
Seasons 1-3 of The Wingfeather Saga are available to stream at Angel.com and in the Angel App.
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