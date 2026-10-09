Dominic Lewis Scores THE TERROR S. 3: DEVIL IN SILVER Soundtrack

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Lakeshore Records has announced the release of THE TERROR S. 3: DEVIL IN SILVER — ORIGINAL SERIES SOUNDTRACK, available October 9, with music by Dominic Lewis. The series is streaming now on AMC+.

The album can be streamed at https://orcd.co/theterror.

About THE TERROR S. 3: DEVIL IN SILVER

The new limited series comes from executive producer Ridley Scott. Wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, one man (Dan Stevens) faces secretive doctors, dangerous patients, and something even worse.

Tracklist

New Hyde

The Doctor Will See You Now

We Are The Buffalo

Face To Face

Kill The Shark

Coffee

Gone With The Wind

Anand Reads

Pass The Duppy

Dorry Not Sorry

Just Keep Swimming

Trapped Inside

The Escape

Facetime

About Dominic Lewis

Dominic Lewis is a British-born composer with sensational talents that have catapulted him to the forefront of music in television and film.

Lewis's credits include Jonathan Entwistle's Karate Kid: Legends; Apple TV+'s Dope Thief and Your Friends and Neighbors; David Leitch's The Fall Guy and Bullet Train; Netflix's Kaleidoscope; Tommy Wirkola's Violent Night; Sean Anders' Spirited; Ridley Scott produced Emmy-winning series The Man in the High Castle; F. Gary Gray's Lift; Disney's The King's Man; Disney+'s Baymax; XD's revitalized DuckTales; Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, which he co-composed with Daniel Futcher; Sony Pictures Animation's films Peter Rabbit; Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway; and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween; Tanya Wexler's action film, Jolt; Jimmy Hayward's Free Birds, for which he received an Annie Awards nomination for 'Outstanding Achievement in Music'; Amazon Studios' comedy/family film, My Spy; and more.

Lewis recently received a BMI 'Streaming Film Award' for Lift and a BMI 'Theatrical Film Award' for The Fall Guy. He had previously received a BMI 'Streaming Film Award' for Spirited, a BMI 'Theatrical Film Award' for Bullet Train, three BMI 'Streaming Media Award' for The Man in the High Castle and a BMI 'Film Music Award' for both Peter Rabbit and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Lewis received an Annie Awards nomination for 'Outstanding Achievement in Music' for his work on Free Birds, starring Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler; as well as a nomination at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards for 'Best Original Music Score' for Peter Rabbit. His innate instinct for harmonizing music and picture also earned him a nomination for the World Soundtrack Awards' 'Discovery of the Year' for his work on Spooks: The Greater Good, starring Kit Harington and Peter Firth.

Prior to his successful career as a composer, Lewis studied at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he received classical training in cello and music composition. Throughout his time at the Royal Academy, he was mentored by Rupert Gregson-Williams and was given the opportunity to co-compose the score for his first feature film The Poet, directed by Damien Lee. With Williams, he also co-composed Open Season: Scared Silly.

Following his move from England to the United States, he joined John Powell composing for the 2011 Oscar-nominated film, How to Train your Dragon. He has since worked with some of Hollywood's most renowned composers including Henry Jackman and Hans Zimmer.

Lewis resides in Los Angeles.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

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