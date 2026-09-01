THE WINGFEATHER SAGA to Premiere Season 4 on Angel; Dan Stevens Joins Cast

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Angel has revealed a poster and first look teaser of the fourth season of the hit animated series THE WINGFEATHER SAGA, set to premiere October 21, 2026, on Angel. It was also announced that Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast) joins the cast as 'Esben Wingfeather,' along with Jim Broadbent ('Bonifer Squoon'), Nadia Quinn ('Madame Sidler'), Sam Clark ('Rudric'), Noah Rafferty ('Grigory'), and Lin Gallagher ('Olumphia').

Fleeing Gnag the Nameless and his army of Fangs, Season 4 of THE WINGFEATHER SAGA picks up as the Wingfeathers sail north to the Green Hollows, where Kalmar's Fangish appearance is met with fear and suspicion. As Nia reconnects with old friends and traditions, the children enter Guildling Hall where Leeli studies Houndry, and Kal and Janner train with the Durgan Guild. But despite the family's efforts to fit into the peaceful society of Ban Rona, rising distrust and unexpected conflicts endanger their honor, their safety, and ultimately, threaten to tear them apart.

The returning voice cast includes Jodi Benson ('Nia Wingfeather'), Kevin McNally ('Podo Helmer'), Alkaio Thiele ('Janner Wingfeather'), Henry Witcher ('Kalmar Wingfeather'), Romy Fay ('Leeli Wingfeather'), David Oyelowo ('General Timber'), Kari Wahlgren ('Amrah'/ 'Murgah'/ 'Freva'), and Henry Ian Cusick ('Artham Wingfeather'). Matthew Rhys ('Gammon') will return for Season 5.

Based on the bestselling novels by Andrew Peterson, Season 4 follows Book 3 of the series, The Monster in the Hollows. The animated series is the #1 rated title on the Angel streaming platform in 2025, touting a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A season 5 greenlight was announced in June at Annecy International Animation Film Market (MIFA), to debut Fall 2027.

THE WINGFEATHER SAGA is distributed by Angel, with additional international distribution by Lion Forge Entertainment. The series is produced by Nashville-based Shining Isle Productions. The studio has developed a proprietary character animation pipeline using Unreal Engine that establishes a new benchmark in hand-painted CG production.

Seasons 1-3 of The Wingfeather Saga are available to stream at Angel.com and in the Angel App.

About Angel

Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company successfully pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven model. Founded by brothers who struggled to find films they could watch with their children, Angel was built on the belief that there was a global audience hungry for values-driven storytelling that amplifies light, celebrates hope, and inspires the moral imagination of viewers. That audience became the Angel Guild, a rapidly growing community of over 2.85 million paying members who watch, screen, and vote on which films and television series get produced and distributed on the Angel platform. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Angel's releases average among the highest audience satisfaction scores in the industry. It has done so while evolving a new economic model that shares profits more fully with filmmakers, with cumulative earnings of nearly $300 million.

About Shining Isle Productions

Nashville-based Shining Isle Productions brings together world-class animation talent, IP franchise expertise, and a love of whimsical and meaningful stories. The studio has developed a proprietary character animation pipeline using Unreal Engine that establishes a new benchmark hand-painted CG production. The team brings decades of experience from Pixar, DreamWorks Animation, Valve, Blue Sky Studios, and VeggieTales. Their first project, The Wingfeather Saga animated series, is scheduled to release Season Four in Fall 2026 and Season Five in Fall 2027.

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