THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Episode Features Abdul El-Sayed
The podcast episode explores El-Sayed's closing arguments to voters and his approach to winning over skeptical audiences.
A new episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart is available across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.
The latest episode, titled 'A Progressive Policy Prescription with Abdul El-Sayed,' is available as an audio episode.
As candidates make their closing arguments to voters ahead of Election Day, Jon is joined by Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to talk about the state of his race in the final stretch. Together, they discuss how his family's immigrant background shaped his politics, the case he's making to skeptical voters, and the disconnect between the issues dominating media coverage and the concerns Michiganders are raising on the ground. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about AI-generated music, fake polls, and fake news!
The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.