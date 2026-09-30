THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Episode Features Josh Turek
The podcast episode explores prairie populism and Iowa voter responses to Trump with Democratic senate candidate Josh Turek.
A new episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart is now available across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.
The episode, titled 'Blue Wave on the Prairie? with Josh Turek,' is available as an audio episode.
As Democrats across the country work to flip red seats blue this November, Jon is joined by four-time Paralympian and U.S. Senate candidate, Josh Turek, to discuss the 'prairie populism' fueling his campaign in Iowa. Together, they unpack how Iowa voters are responding to Trump, Turek's approach to working across the aisle, and the common-sense policies he says can bring people together. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about useful idiots, the downside of a Democratic win, and Sixers in 6?!
The podcast and additional content will be available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.
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