THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH JON STEWART Features Pedro Sánchez
The podcast explores multilateralism and the rise of the far right with Spain's Prime Minister amid the UN General Assembly.
A new episode of The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart is available across all major podcast platforms, with episodes rolling out each Wednesday. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.
This week's episode, titled 'A More United Nations with PM Pedro Sánchez of Spain,' features the Prime Minister of Spain as world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly. Jon is joined by Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez. Together, they discuss the future of multilateralism, governing from the left amid the global rise of the far right, and the importance of political conviction in a changing world order. Plus, Jon answers listeners' questions about the Kennedy Center's scaffolding and Melania Trump's light work week.
The episode is available to listen to via the audio episode link.
The podcast and additional content are available across social media accounts including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X.
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