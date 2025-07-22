THE VOICE Sets 2026 Return with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, & Adam Levine

The upcoming spring cycle will be dubbed “The Voice: Battle of Champions,” marking a revamp to the longstanding format.
NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” will return with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine as coaches for season 29, airing in spring 2026.
A “Voice” first, the upcoming spring cycle will be dubbed “The Voice: Battle of Champions,” marking a revamp to the longstanding format and nodding to the coaches who form the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of “Voice” winners.
As Season 29 will coincide with NBC Sports’ “Legendary February,” the season will feature fast-paced, competitive elements inspired by both. The new twist on the format is said to raise the stakes for coaches and artists alike. “Legendary February” refers to February 2026, when NBC Sports will present three of the biggest events in sports in one month – SUPER BOWL LX, the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, and the NBA All-Star Game.
Coaches enter the competition with 10 artists per team, raising the stakes higher than ever in this season’s Blind Auditions. Four rounds, each featuring a distinct “Voice” first. Key updates to the format include the following:
“The Voice” is the #1 most-watched alternative series for the sixth consecutive broadcast season. The recent fall and midseason cycles have reached 46 million viewers across platforms. NBC recently announced Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire as coaches for season 28, coming this Fall.
“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.
Videos