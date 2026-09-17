THE VOICE Season 30 Premiere Set With New Coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green

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THE VOICE returns for a milestone Season 30 with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season on Sept. 21. Prior to the premiere, 'The Voice: 30th Season Celebration' kicks off the festivities on September 17 with host Carson Daly sitting down with coaches past and present – from beloved O.G.'s Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and CeeLo Green to fan favorites Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani, along with newest coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green – to look back on the evolution of the longstanding music competition and tease the upcoming landmark season.

The competition is fierce as music icon Queen Latifah and country superstar Riley Green step in the red chairs for the first time, alongside veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine as they all vie to discover the next singing phenomenon. This powerhouse coaching panel aim to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Cut Week, and Live Performance Shows.

During the Blind Auditions, the decisions the coaches make are based solely on voice and not looks as the coaches build their teams of 12 artists. The coaches hear the artists perform without getting to see them, thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist's voice, they push a button to select the artist for their team. At this point, the coach's chair will swivel so that they can face the artist they selected. If more than one coach pushes the button, the power then shifts to the artists to choose which coach they want to work with. If no one pushes their button, the artist is eliminated from the competition.

New this season is the 'First In Button,' taking the competition to new heights during the Blind Auditions. If multiple coaches turn at once, the coach who turned first can press their button before the artist's decision and claim that artist. This button can only be used once.

Once the teams are set, the battle is on. This season, the coaches are each enlisting a superstar Battle Advisor to help guide their teams as they compete to make it through the Battle Rounds on to Cut Week. During the Battle Rounds, two team members compete against each other by singing the same song together. Coaches will pick the battle pairings and songs and each coach will have one 'Steal' to use in the battles.

It's the biggest elimination in 'Voice' history when Cut Week arrives. For the first time ever, each coach will send two artists straight through to the Live Shows, while five more battle for one remaining spot on their team. Once the top 12 is set, America votes one final additional artist into the Lives, solidifying the Top 13.

Starting with Cut Week, America will get to choose the 13th artist to advance to the Live Shows with brand-new voting through SMS and on TikTok. Fans won't have to wait for long to know who's moving on either, as real time voting makes a return starting with Live Shows and results being announced the same night.

The Live Performance Shows is a six week event, starting with the top 13 artists performing. The television audience will vote starting at the top of the show for their favorite artists through SMS or TikTok. Those with the lowest number of votes will be sent home and one artist will be named 'The Voice.'

THE VOICE is a presentation of MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

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