Riley Green Talks New Album 'That's Just Me' and 'The Voice' Coaching Role on TODAY

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Riley Green went behind the scenes of his Citi Concert on the TODAY Show, opening up about his new album, 'That's Just Me,' and the relationships, heartbreak and real-life experiences that shaped it. The country singer reflected on his Alabama roots and the hometown he says continues to influence his music, speaking candidly during the segment 'On in Ten.'

Green also discussed stepping into a new role this year as a coach on season 30 of 'The Voice,' sharing some of the strategies he hopes will help him connect with and win over contestants. The appearance gave viewers a glimpse of Green's approach to mentorship as he prepares to take on that new chapter alongside his music career.

Beyond the album and his new coaching gig, Green talked about what his life looks like when he's off the road, including his love of living on a farm and spending time outdoors. He also introduced viewers to his travel companion, a Cowboy Corgi named Carl, who joins him during tour stops.

The visit included lighter moments as well, with TODAY surprising Green in the kitchen with one of his favorite snacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and putting him through a game of 'This or That: Country Edition,' where he weighed in on baseball caps and pickup trucks. The mix of candid conversation and playful segments offered a fuller picture of Green ahead of his continued touring and television work.

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