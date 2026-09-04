Riley Green Talks New Album THAT'S JUST ME and Coaching THE VOICE on TODAY

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Riley Green stopped by TODAY's Studio 1A following a concert on the show's plaza to discuss his upcoming album, That's Just Me, his ongoing Cowboy As It Gets Tour, and his new role as a coach on THE VOICE. Describing what he wants fans to take from his live shows, Green said, "I hope there's a moment in the show that makes you want to cry and a moment in the show that makes you want to hold your drink up."

Green also spoke about his path from working in construction to becoming a country music star, a journey he traced during the conversation. His forthcoming record, That's Just Me, includes the acoustic title track he released ahead of the album, a stripped-back ballad written entirely by Green about refusing to let go of a past relationship.

The singer-songwriter also discussed his new position as a coach on THE VOICE, part of a shakeup for the franchise that has recently included the announcement of THE VOICE: CELEBRITY, a special edition set to debut on NBC in 2027 with Green joining Queen Latifah and Joe Jonas as coaches under host Keke Palmer.

During the appearance, Green touched on life on the road with his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, offering insight into how he balances the emotional and celebratory sides of a live country show. The conversation gave viewers a look at both his creative process on the new album and his transition into television work alongside his continued touring schedule.

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