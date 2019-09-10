THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season Two Adds Three New Cast Members

Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, and Marin Ireland join the second season of Netflix's hit show 'The Umbrella Academy.' It was previously announced that Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min are set to reprise their roles. Production on season two is currently underway.

Ritu Arya (Humans) has been cast as LILA, a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Yusuf Gatewood (Good Omens) will play RAYMOND, a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look. A devoted husband, he's the kind of guy everyone wants to know.

Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man) will be playing SISSY, a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons. Still in her prime, she's eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer.

On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his "children" to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father's passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse. The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix, with Steve Blackman serving as executive producer and showrunner, and additional EPs Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá.





