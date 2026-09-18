THE TRAITORS to Return on Peacock with Celebrity Cast of 23

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Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series 'The Traitors' will return next year with an all-new celebrity lineup of 23 reality and pop culture icons set to compete, deceive and bring the heat to the roundtable. Steering the game is host and Emmy Award-winner Alan Cumming, who also serves as executive producer.

The celebrity contestants participating are: Bianca Del Rio ('RuPaul's Drag Race'), Boman Martinez-Reid (Content Creator), Bronwyn Newport ('The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'), Casey Wilson (Actress), Chloe Kim (Olympic Snowboarder), Cody Simpson (Singer), Craig Conover ('Southern Charm'), Cynthia Bailey ('The Real Housewives of Atlanta'), Dominic Monaghan (Actor), Emira D'Spain ('Next Gen NYC'), Gizelle Bryant ('The Real Housewives of Potomac'), Iain Stirling (Comedian / 'Love Island'), Jag Bains ('Big Brother' / 'Amazing Race'), JaNa Craig ('Love Island USA'), Joey Graziadei ('The Bachelor'), Johnny Sibilly (Actor), Kristin Chenoweth (Actress / Singer), Michele Fitzgerald ('Survivor' / 'The Challenge'), Q Burdette ('Survivor'), Rachel Robinson ('The Challenge'), RASHAD JENNINGS (NFL Star), Taylor Hale ('Big Brother' / 'Amazing Race') and Whitney Leavitt ('The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives').

Meanwhile, NBC's 'The Traitors: New Blood' has just debuted, featuring everyday Americans competing for the prize. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

Produced by Studio Lambert, Peacock's 'The Traitors' continues to be one of television's most acclaimed reality competition series, with the most recent season earning a record-breaking seven Emmy Award nominations and wins, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Host for a Reality Or Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Or Reality Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Reality Competition Program.

Peacock concluded its most recent season of 'The Traitors' with its biggest ratings-to-date, as viewership surged +72% over the prior season. Since its January 8 premiere, the competition series garnered 8.1 billion minutes viewed and ranks as the #2 streaming original reality series of 2026 to-date by minutes viewed.

As previously announced, Peacock has renewed 'The Traitors' for an additional three seasons. All previous episodes of the series are exclusively available to stream on Peacock.

About the Series

The Emmy Award-winning Peacock Original series 'The Traitors' is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. A distinguished roster of famous faces, notable figures, top competitors, and reality icons play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, players work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a substantial prize fund. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Executive Producers: Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen and Alan Cumming

Produced by: Studio Lambert

Host: Alan Cumming

Format: Original Unscripted Competition Series.

Created/Developed by: IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit, distributed by All3Media International, part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.

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