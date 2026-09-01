Tracy Morgan, Alan Cumming Join NBC Stars Brainstorming NFL Kickoff Bit

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Tracy Morgan, Alan Cumming and other familiar NBC faces were brought together for a brainstorming session ahead of the NFL's season kickoff, appearing in a segment shared by TODAY. The clip finds the group workshopping ideas to mark the sport's return, with just over a week to go before the first games of the season.

Cumming, known to NBC audiences as the Emmy-winning host of THE TRAITORS franchise, has recently split his time between screen and stage work. He returned to host THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD, the first all-civilian edition of the competition series filmed at his castle in the Scottish Highlands, and has also taken on directing and performing duties at Pitlochry Festival Theatre during his inaugural season as the venue's Artistic Director.

Beyond the NFL promo, Cumming's slate includes the thriller series TIP TOE, co-starring David Morrissey, which premiered on Starz following its earlier run on Channel 4 in the UK. He has also been attached to stage projects including the world premiere of SUPERNOVA at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the play I'LL BE SEEING YOU, which he directed there alongside Ben Occhipinti.

More on Cumming's recent television work can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD.

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