Kayda Bosse on Love Island USA Season 8, Internet Trolls, Post-Villa Life.

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Love Island USA Season 8 standout Kayda Bosse is opening up about life after the villa in a new interview with Elite Daily, discussing her transition from serving at a local New Hampshire restaurant to amassing more than 4 million followers, navigating online hate alongside her boyfriend Zach Georgiou, the truth behind her bombshell status, and her 'Core 4' friendships. She also touches on living in Los Angeles and her ambitions for a return to modeling alongside reality TV goals including Dancing With the Stars and The Traitors.

On where she stands with Georgiou, Bosse said: 'We're a lot more honest with each other. We can tell each other more things that we obviously didn't want on camera...there's a lot I didn't know about him before we left the villa, and now we both know so much about each other.'

On stepping into her self-confidence post-villa, she said: 'I just got out of the villa, and I feel like a bad b*tch...You've got to hype yourself up. You've got to be confident. And I'm in that era of making myself feel that.'

Teasing her upcoming return to modeling, Bosse said simply: 'It's coming.'

On keeping the 'Core 4' sisterhood alive with Trinity, Aniya, and Melanie post-villa, she said: 'We text each other, and call each other every day...We have a million group chats for the Core 4, so we're always sending stuff and giving updates about our lives. I'm honestly always with them.'

On playing house with Georgiou and fellow Islander Charlie in LA, Bosse said: 'It's technically Zach and Charlie's house, but since I moved across the country and didn't find an apartment right away — which I'm still looking for — I moved in with them...it's honestly just fun.'

On setting the record straight about her entrance as a bombshell, she said: 'It's so cute that fans forget, but I always try to make people know I was a bombshell...I liked being a bombshell.'

On her strategy for navigating villa dynamics as a late arrival, Bosse said: 'The secret to being a good bombshell is coming in and being honest. I was super upfront with all the girls about who I was feeling, who I was talking to, and all my chats.'

On the reality of edited TV moments, she said: 'You guys really don't know what happened in the villa, even though you think you do.'

On handling public scrutiny and online comments, Bosse said: 'I'm better at handling any negativity because I really don't care what people have to say...I don't care about the comments you guys have about it. I'm going to do what I want to do.'

On coaching Georgiou through intense internet backlash, she said: 'You can't care what these people are saying. They don't know you. They don't know your life. Your family and friends know you, and they wouldn't say this about you – so try brushing it off.'

On her long-term relationship mindset, Bosse said: 'I date to marry...There's no rush, but I definitely see a future with him way down the line.'

On her future career goals and reality TV ambitions, she said: 'I'd be so good at Traitors. I'm so competitive.'

Photo Credit: Kevin Amato for Elite Daily

Photo Credit: Kevin Amato for Elite Daily



Photo Credit: Kevin Amato for Elite Daily

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