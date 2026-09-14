THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD to Debut on NBC with Castle Competition

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'The Traitors' is coming to NBC with an all-new civilian version, deemed 'The Traitors: New Blood' for the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning competition reality series known for strategic gameplay and skillful saboteurs.

Set at a castle deep in the Scottish Highlands, this nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the Traitors take it all.

'The Traitors' is produced by Studio Lambert. Alan Cumming hosts and serves as executive producer alongside Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Doran Azouelos.

The format was created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit and is distributed by All3Media International, part of media and entertainment group, Banijay Entertainment.

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