THE TRAITORS, Starring Alan Cumming, Takes Home 4 Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Season 2 of Peacock’s hit competition-reality series The Traitors won 4 Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the recent ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Traitors won for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year.

The Traitors led the night with the most wins of any program, and Peacock took home the most wins of any network.

Contestants Phaedra Parks, Trishelle Cannatella, Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu attended on behalf of the series.

Last season (Season 2), The Traitors became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen and The Traitors is Peacock’s #1 Original Reality Series. Season 1 of The Traitors took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The Emmy award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, THE TRAITORS murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover THE TRAITORS and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

