THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON Drops Original Friday Show

The Tonight Show will no longer be airing every night. According to new reports, the late-night show with Jimmy Fallon will be transitioning to a four-week schedule beginning this season, dropping its original Friday show with repeats taking its place.

This decision, which is said to be a result of cost-cutting, follows the schedule of other major night shows such as Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who also have no new Friday shows. The Tonight Show will still air Monday-Thursday at 11:35/10:35c on NBC. Read more at Variety.

About The Tonight Show

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center on Feb. 17, 2014. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches .

For almost 60 years, "The Tonight Show" has been an American television institution home to big-name celebrity guests and top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carries on the tradition audiences know and love.

Known for his huge online presence, Fallon also brings along many popular segments, celeb sketches and musical parodies that fans have grown to love on "Late Night," including Hashtags, Thank You Notes and Slow Jam the News. The critically praised Grammy-winning group The Roots serves as "The Tonight Show" house band.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. It tapes before a live studio audience

