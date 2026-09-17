THE SOCIAL RECKONING Screened by Aaron Sorkin and Kara Swisher

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Writer/director Aaron Sorkin and journalist Kara Swisher of the Pivot Podcast unveiled THE SOCIAL RECKONING in Silicon Valley at the film's first screening.

THE SOCIAL RECKONING arrives exclusively in movie theaters on October 9th, 2026. The film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for language.

Inspired by true events and the whistleblower who started the social media reckoning playing out today, the Aaron Sorkin original screenplay is a companion piece to the hit film The Social Network and a true David and Goliath story. Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network's most guarded secrets.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Aaron Sorkin

Produced by: Todd Black, p.g.a.; Peter Rice, p.g.a.; Stuart Besser, p.g.a.; Aaron Sorkin, p.g.a

Executive Producers: Lauren Lohman, Roger McNamee, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove

Cast

Mikey Madison

Jeremy Allen White

Wunmi Mosaku

Betty Gilpin

Billy Magnussen

with Bill Burr

and Jeremy Strong

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