THE SERIAL KILLER CONNECTION to Premiere on Investigation Discovery

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Investigation Discovery announced the premiere of THE SERIAL KILLER CONNECTION, a new docuseries that reveals an unlikely bond forged in the aftermath of a serial killer's crimes. Decades after marrying Richard 'Marc' Evonitz at a young age, Bonnie Lou learns that her former husband had been living a horrifying double life as a serial killer – with his deadly secret ultimately revealed after Kara Robinson Chamberlain's courageous escape from captivity. Years later, an unexpected connection sparked by a social media trend brings the two women together, transforming shared trauma into a determined quest for answers.

United by a singular mission, the ex-wife and survivor of a serial killer unite in their determination to uncover the untold life and crimes of Evonitz and as they dig deeper, they confront the chilling possibility that the full scope of his crimes has yet to be revealed. Rolling out over three weeks, the three-part docuseries THE SERIAL KILLER CONNECTION airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ID beginning on October 7. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

'When Kara Robinson Chamberlain and Bonnie Lou realized that they were connected by the darkest chapters of their lives, they transformed that unimaginable trauma into purpose,' said Jason Sarlanis, President of ID. 'A deeply personal journey for the two of them, ID follows Kara and Bonnie as they harness the collective power of online communities and internet sleuths to investigate new leads into the crimes of the serial killer who changed both their lives forever.'

Kara Robinson Chamberlain was just 15 years old when she was abducted by Evonitz in broad daylight, with her daring escape ending his dark double life. In the decades since, Kara has transformed her experience into a lifelong mission of advocacy, working with law enforcement as a sex crime and child abuse investigator. Now alongside Bonnie Lou, Kara is taking that fight one step further – digging into Evonitz's past to uncover answers that have remained elusive for decades.

Through the determination of two women who refuse to let unanswered questions remain buried, THE SERIAL KILLER CONNECTION sheds new light on the far-reaching consequences of Evonitz's crimes. Following new leads from families and law enforcement, Kara and Bonnie pursue a trail of evidence that stretches from possible connections to unsolved cases to Evonitz's own archive of photographs, notes, newspaper clippings, and collected 'trophies.' The series also sheds new insight into Evonitz through exclusive, never-before-heard testimony from his sister – who reveals shocking family secrets – alongside interviews with fellow survivors, victims' families, and law enforcement. As Kara and Bonnie retrace Evonitz's movements and revisit possible cases connected to him, they hope to bring long-awaited answers to survivors and closure to families still searching for the truth.

THE SERIAL KILLER CONNECTION is produced for Investigation Discovery by Talos Films.

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