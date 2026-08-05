OJ UNSEEN: EXPLOITATION OF EVIL to Premiere on ID

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Investigation Discovery is set to premiere O.J. UNSEEN: EXPLOITATION OF EVIL, a four-part documentary event examining the making and collapse of JUICED, the hidden-camera prank series that featured O.J. Simpson. The docuseries draws on previously unseen footage from the production along with firsthand accounts from those involved to trace how the project unraveled before it ever reached audiences. O.J. UNSEEN: EXPLOITATION OF EVIL is scheduled to premiere across two nights beginning Monday, September 7 at 9/8c on ID, with episodes also available to stream on HBO Max.

This September, the leading true crime network Investigation Discovery unlocks never-before-seen footage from the making of Juiced - the ill-fated hidden-camera prank show featuring O.J. Simpson. An extreme experiment in the reality TV genre during a time that fused shock value and celebrity culture at any cost, for Simpson, the show was a misguided and desperate attempt to rehabilitate his public image. But just as producers were about to launch this ill-fated attempt to blend reality television with the crime of century, a mystery saboteur brought the whole thing crashing down from within. Premiering across two nights, O.J. UNSEEN: EXPLOITATION OF EVIL is an explosive four-part documentary event that examines the behind-the-scenes ethical and production challenges that derailed the project before it ever reached audiences. Featuring rare footage, including archival footage of Simpson captured during production, alongside firsthand accounts from those on the front lines of production as they reflect on the boundaries pushed two decades later, the series unravels how one of pop culture's most controversial television experiments came to be and why it ultimately came crashing down. Exploring the ethical implications of shock reality television and the culture that enabled it, O.J. UNSEEN: EXPLOITATION OF EVIL premieres on Monday, September 7 and Tuesday, September 8 at 9/8c on ID, with episodes available to stream on HBO Max.

Featuring exclusive firsthand accounts from Juiced creators, producers, actors, and others involved in the project, alongside commentary from cultural experts, O.J. UNSEEN: EXPLOITATION OF EVIL peels back the curtain on the forces that made this project a product of reality television's most provocative era. Over four gripping episodes, the series examines how Juiced became a flashpoint in a media culture increasingly willing to blur the lines between controversy, spectacle, and entertainment, raising provocative questions about society's enduring fascination with scandal.

To join the conversation and follow along with premieres on social, Investigation Discovery can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube for exclusive content.

O.J. UNSEEN: EXPLOITATION OF EVIL is produced for Investigation Discovery by INE Entertainment.

Billed as the first documentary to chronicle the making of JUICED, the series includes interviews with Simpson himself along with commentary from creators, producers, actors, and cultural experts involved in the original production. Investigation Discovery has indicated additional content will be shared across its social media channels in the lead-up to the premiere.

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