UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS First Look Released by ID

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Investigation Discovery has released a first look at its upcoming multi-part docuseries UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS, which uses advanced digital replication and VFX techniques to revisit the life, crimes, and eventual capture of Aileen Wuornos. Presenting next generation visualizations of documented first-person accounts that previously only existed in verified transcripts, including testimony from Wuornos, those closest to her, and the investigators who worked the case, UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS will premiere on Wednesday, September 30 from 8-11PM ET/PT on ID and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Featuring exclusive access to key players in the investigation, including lead detectives David Taylor and Brian Jarvis, as well as first-hand testimony previously only in written transcripts and documented evidence from Lieutenant Mike Joyner who went undercover to catch Wuornos, UNMASKING A MONSTER offers unprecedented insight into the investigation that led to her arrest. Additionally, through interviews with one of Wuornos's lifelong friends and her former attorney, UNMASKING A MONSTER also provides a unique perspective into her childhood and early life, as well as her final days spent on Death Row.

Developed in full collaboration with the featured participants, UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS uses advanced digital replication and visual effects techniques to help audiences visualize key moments from Wuornos' life, presenting these events as they were understood at the time. Grounded in verified transcripts, documented evidence, and firsthand accounts, the VFX enhancements are built on top of compelling performances by Morag Peacock as Wuornos and a cast portraying the individuals closest to the case, adding depth and dimension to the story.

UNMASKING A MONSTER: AILEEN WUORNOS is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media (a Fremantle company).

About Investigation Discovery (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering programming to nearly 60 million U.S. households. Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes content and brands across television, film and streaming, available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages. Warner Bros. Discovery's brands and products include Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, visit www.wbd.com.

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