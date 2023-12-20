THE REGIME Sets March Premiere Date on HBO

The six-episode HBO Original limited series THE REGIME, starring Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet, written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

THE REGIME tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

The cast includes Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

Executive producers are Will Tracy, who also serves as showrunner and writer, Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Kate Winslet, Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. Writers are Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart and Jen Spyra.

Watch the new trailer here: