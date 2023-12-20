THE REGIME Sets March Premiere Date on HBO

The series debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

THE REGIME Sets March Premiere Date on HBO

The six-episode HBO Original limited series THE REGIME, starring Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet, written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

THE REGIME tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

The cast includes Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant.

Executive producers are Will Tracy, who also serves as showrunner and writer, Frank Rich, Tracey Seaward, Kate Winslet, Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. Writers are Seth Reiss, Sarah DeLappe, Gary Shteyngart and Jen Spyra. 

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE CHOSEN Season Four Trailer Premiere Hits #2 Trending On Youtube Photo
THE CHOSEN Season Four Trailer Premiere Hits #2 Trending On Youtube

Tickets are now on sale for Season 4 of The Chosen's theatrical release, the first time all episodes of a full season of a TV series will debut exclusively in theaters. The official Season 4 trailer premiered Monday and quickly became the #2 trending video on YouTube.

2
Video: Netflix Drops LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S. Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Drops LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S. Season Two Trailer

Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find, love. Watch the video trailer!

3
ABC News Expands The Year Franchise Hosted By Robin Roberts Photo
ABC News Expands 'The Year' Franchise Hosted By Robin Roberts

ABC News Studios announces the expansion of hit show “The Year” with two primetime specials looking back at the biggest moments of 2023 and the best of what's to come in 2024 — both hosted by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts.

4
Photos: Inside Netflixs GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More Photo
Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More

Netflix hosted the World Premiere of the upcoming film GOOD GRIEF at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Cast members in attendance included Daniel Levy (who also wrote, directed and produced the film), Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Arnaud Valois and Kaitlyn Dever. Check out the photos from the premiere now!

More Hot Stories For You

Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2Netflix Renews MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS For Season 2
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Profiled on 'THEATER: All The Moving Parts', on CUNY TVPURLIE VICTORIOUS Profiled on 'THEATER: All The Moving Parts', on CUNY TV
ID's DEATH BY FAME Returns With All-New Season This JanuaryID's DEATH BY FAME Returns With All-New Season This January
JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM Sets Digital, DVDV & Blu-Ray ReleaseJOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM Sets Digital, DVDV & Blu-Ray Release

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central WONKA
APPROPRIATE
SIX