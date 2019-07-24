THE PURGE Returns to USA Network This Fall

USA Network's thrilling series, THE PURGE, from Blumhouse Television and UCP will return for a second season.



Based on the hit movie franchise, THE PURGE revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Season 2 explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge.

Premiering this fall on USA Network, the second season of the anthology series opens on Purge night but dives deeper than ever before in to what THE PURGE world looks like the other 364 days of the year. THE PURGE Season 1 was USA's #1 scripted series in P18-49, P25-54 and P18-34 in 2018 1.

Previously announced cast include Derek Luke ("13 Reasons Why"), Max Martini ("Pacific Rim"), Paola Nunez ("The Son") and Joel Allen ("Never Goin' Back").

THE PURGE Season 2 is executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco, who executive produces along with his partner for Man in a Tree, Sébastien K. Lemercier; Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum. Additionally, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, from the film franchise, serve as executive producers under the Platinum Dunes banner, as does Thomas Kelly. The series is a co-production between Blumhouse Television and UCP (Universal Content Productions).





