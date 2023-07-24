THE PIGEON TUNNEL Documentary Film is Coming to Apple TV+

The film will make its global debut on October 20, 2023 on Apple TV+. 

Jul. 24, 2023

THE PIGEON TUNNEL Documentary Film is Coming to Apple TV+

Apple Original Films announces new documentary film, “The Pigeon Tunnel,” from Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris (“The Fog of War”) and The Ink Factory (“The Night Manager”).

“The Pigeon Tunnel” pulls back the curtain on the storied life and career of former British spy David Cornwell—better known as John le Carré, author of such genre-defining espionage novels as The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Night Manager and The Constant Gardener. The film will make its global debut on October 20, 2023 on Apple TV+. 

Set against the turbulent backdrop of the Cold War leading into present day, the film spans six decades as le Carré delivers his final and most candid interview, punctuated with rare archival footage and dramatized vignettes.

Drawing on le Carré’s New York Times bestselling memoir The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life, the film is an unprecedented voyage into the lesser-known parts of the iconic and historically private author’s formative experiences set to an original score by Philip Glass in collaboration with Paul Leonard-Morgan.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and co-Founders at The Ink Factory, who are also David’s sons, said: “Full of deep insight, and surprising, amusing and often profoundly moving anecdotes, “The Pigeon Tunnel” charts a conversation between two great minds, both consummate storytellers; one who wove extraordinary fiction from the events he experienced; the other whose interrogation of those events has led so often to a greater truth. Together, they explore the events of the Cold War, and of le Carré’s life, testing the boundaries of truth, memory and imagination. The layered and unorthodox film is a tête-à-tête between a filmmaker and a novelist – both masters of their craft – grappling with the roots of the creative process, the power of fiction and our responsibility to the truth.”

The producers are BAFTA Award winner Dominic Crossley-Holland (“All Watched Over By Machines of Loving Grace”) and Steven Hathaway (“Wormwood”), Emmy Award nominees Simon Cornwell (“The Night Manager”) and Stephen Cornwell (“The Night Manager”).

Executive producers are Academy Award nominee Hossein Amini (“The Wings of the Dove”), BAFTA Award nominee and Emmy Award winner P.J. van Sandwijk (“The Rescue”), Emmy Award winner Michael Lesslie (“The Rescue”), Joe Tsai (“The Night Manager”), Arthur Wang (“The Night Manager”), Michele Wolkoff (“The Current War: Director’s Cut”) and Katherine Butler (“American Animals”). "The Pigeon Tunnel" is produced by The Ink Factory and Fourth Floor Productions, in association with Jago Films, Storyteller Productions and 127 Wall Productions.

“The Pigeon Tunnel” joins the award-winning, critically acclaimed slate of Apple TV+ documentary films, including this year’s most Emmy Award-nominated documentary feature “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”; “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball; NAACP Image Award-winning film “Sidney,” honoring the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist; Emmy Award-nominated film “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” a uniquely raw and intimate documentary spanning her six-year journey into a new light; a new documentary film about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; and many more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 371 wins and 1,538 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”



