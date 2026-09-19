THE OTHER BENNET SISTER Christmas Special to Air on BritBox

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

BritBox has revealed a first look at the three-part Christmas special of The Other Bennet Sister, continuing the story of Mary Bennet following the events of the first ten episodes. Produced by Bad Wolf for the BBC and BritBox North America, production recently wrapped in Wales.

Ella Bruccoleri returns (Down Cemetery Road, Wicker) as Mary, as well as Dónal Finn (Young Sherlock, SAS Rogue Heroes) as her husband Tom Hayward. The tenth episode of the series saw Mary agreeing to wed Tom – but with marriage comes a new identity and the question remains: who will Mary become as Mrs. Hayward?

Also returning are Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella) as Mrs. Bennet, Tanya Reynolds (Ted Lasso, Sex Education) as Caroline Bingley, Laurie Davidson (A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, The Girlfriend) as Mr. Ryder, Varada Sethu (Doctor Who, Andor) as Ann Baxter, Poppy Gilbert (My Oxford Year, Chloe) as Lizzie Darcy, Maddie Close (Sunflower Child) as Jane Bingley, Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, COBRA) as Lydia Wickham, Molly Wright (The A Word, APOSTASY) as Kitty Buncock, and Anna Fenton-Garvey (The Nevers) as Charlotte Collins. Nerys Amber Stocks (Out There, Mammoth) also joins the cast as Mary's housemaid Lucy.

Screenwriter Sarah Quintrell (The Power, Ellen), who wrote nine of the ten episodes of the series, has written all three additional episodes based on storylines by author Janice Hadlow. Asim Abbasi (Cake) has returned to direct.

Based on Janice Hadlow's acclaimed novel, The Other Bennet Sister followed Mary Bennet, the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride & Prejudice, as she navigated the societal pressures of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity. In its first 90 days on BritBox in North America, The Other Bennet Sister delivered record-breaking performance, driving five times more new subscribers than any previous launch and achieving the highest streaming rate of any title launch on the service. Nearly half (47%) of BritBox's active subscribers have watched the series in that timeframe, which also helped drive the strongest quarter of subscriber growth in BritBox history and the service's highest-ever week of signups.

The Other Bennet Sister special (3x30') is commissioned by Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios, for BritBox North America and Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The executive producers are Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Jess O'Riordan for BritBox, Sarah Quintrell and Janice Hadlow. The special has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf's Managing Director, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

Produced by Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry), the three-part special will air exclusively in the US and Canada on BritBox and exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Bad Wolf is supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Sony Pictures Television distributes The Other Bennet Sister internationally.

About BritBox

BritBox is a streaming destination for British television, offering dramas, mysteries, comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Bad Wolf

Since launching in 2015, independent production company Bad Wolf has produced a slate of dramas from its base in Cardiff, Wales. Among other productions, highlights include The Other Bennet Sister for BBC/BritBox; four seasons of Industry for HBO/BBC with a fifth season planned for 2027; three seasons of His Dark Materials for BBC/HBO; three seasons of A Discovery of Witches for Sky/AMC; two seasons of I Hate Suzie for Sky/HBO Max; two seasons of Red Eye for ITV; two seasons of Doctor Who and accompanying specials and mini-series The War Between The Land and the Sea for BBC/Disney branded television with BBCS. Production has just wrapped on Berlin Noir for Apple and is currently underway on The Lords' Day for Netflix. Sony International Television acquired a majority stake in the company in 2021.

Photo Credit: BritBox



Photo Credit: BritBox

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 42 Days 11 Hrs 52 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link