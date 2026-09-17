TED LASSO Season 4: Keeley Sets Up Ted's Online Dating Profile

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Apple TV posted a full scene from TED LASSO Season 4 in which Keeley takes matters into her own hands and sets up a dating profile for Ted, nudging him toward getting back out there. The clip, titled 'Ted's on the apps,' plays the moment for the show's familiar mix of comedy and warmth as Ted navigates the unfamiliar territory of modern dating with Keeley's help.

Jason Sudeikis continues to star as Ted, the American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience, while also executive producing the series alongside Bill Lawrence. Season four brings back fan favorites including Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

In this season, Ted returns to Richmond to take on his biggest challenge yet, coaching a second division women's football team. According to Apple TV, Ted and the team spend the season learning to leap before they look, taking chances they never expected to take, a theme that runs alongside the show's ongoing exploration of Ted's personal life.

The scene arrives as part of a run of season four clips Apple TV has been releasing, including a moment marking Jamie Tartt's return and his turn on the dance floor with Roy Kent. Ted Lasso Season 4 is now streaming on Apple TV.

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