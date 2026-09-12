TED LASSO: Jamie Tartt Returns and Joins Roy Kent on the Dance Floor

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Apple TV posted a full scene from TED LASSO Season 4 centered on Jamie Tartt's return, which finds him joining Roy Kent on the dance floor in a moment the streamer describes as much anticipated. The clip offers a glimpse of the dynamic between the two characters as the series moves into its new season.

Season four brings back fan favorites including Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. Jason Sudeikis continues to star as Ted Lasso, the American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team despite having no experience, while also executive producing.

In season four, Ted returns to Richmond for what Apple TV calls his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Over the course of the season, Ted and the team are described as learning to leap before they look, taking on chances they hadn't previously considered.

The season also adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV. For more on the new season, BroadwayWorld previously covered a featurette in which cast members broke down Season 4's return to Richmond.

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