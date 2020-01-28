THE MATRIX Sequel Taps Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Star

Variety reports that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in final talks to join the fourth "Matrix" film.

Lana Wachowski will direct the film, which also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

Chopra Jonas recently starred in and co-produced The Sky is Pink, an independent foreign language film that premiered as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival. She'll star in the upcoming Netflix films We Can Be Heroes by Robert Rodriguez, and an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger," which she is also Executive Producing. Additionally, Chopra Jonas is developing an "untitled" Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, which she will co-produce and star in.

Chopra Jonas is a National Film Award winner with more than 55 films to her credit. She made her American TV acting debut, on the hit drama Quantico, which aired for three seasons on ABC. Chopra Jonas made history as the first Indian-born actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series and won a People's Choice award for this role in 2016. She was featured on the cover of TIME magazine's coveted TIME 100 issue in 2016, named as one of the "Most Influential People" in the world, and recognized as one of Forbes Most Powerful Women (2018).

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories