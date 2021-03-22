THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN Set To Open in New York April 2nd

The Man Who Sold His Skin, nominated for Best International Film for the 93rd Academy Awards®, will open theatrically via Samuel Goldwyn Films in New York at the Angelika & Village East Cinemas on April 2nd. The film will open in Los Angeles at the Laemmle Royal on April 9th, as well as in other select cities across the country.

The Man Who Sold His Skin is written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, and stars Yahya Mahyni, Dea Liane, Koen De Bouw and Monica Bellucci. Miss Ben Hania is the first Muslim woman to be nominated in this category.

The film tells the story of Sam Ali, a young sensitive and impulsive Syrian, left his country for Lebanon to escape the war. To be able to travel to Europe and live with the love of his life, he accepts to have his back tattooed by one of by the World's most sulfurous contemporary artist. Turning his own body into a prestigious piece of art, Sam will however come to realize that his decision might actually mean anything but freedom.

The Man Who Sold His Skin is produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha of Tanit Films along with Habib Attia, Annabella Nezri, Thanassis Karathanos, Martin Hampel, Andreas Rocksen of Cinetelefilms. Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion, Kwassa Films, and Laika Film & Television.

This is Kaouther's Ben Hania's second film to be the Tunisian Oscar® submission following her 2017 film "Beauty and the Dogs." She is also known for her features, "Le Challat De Tunis", and "Les Imams Vont À L'école".

Watch the trailer here: