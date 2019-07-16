THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to Air Live Shows Following Second Round of Democratic Debates

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT will air live following both nights of the second Democratic debate, Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 (11:35 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. This will mark the 22nd and 23rd time THE LATE SHOW has broadcast live. The most recent live broadcasts aired following the first Democratic candidate debate last month on June 26 and June 27. Guests joining Colbert for the live broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be announced at a later date.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT closed out the 2018-2019 television season as the #1 late night show in viewers for the third season in a row, averaging 3.8 million viewers and leading the closest competition by almost +1.4 million. In addition, THE LATE SHOW finished the season #1 in adults 18-49 for the first time since the 1994-1995 television season. THE LATE SHOW is the #1 show in all of late night for Youtube views of clips published during the current season and has +15% growth in Youtube views season-over-season. (Tubular Labs, 2018-2019)

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.





Related Articles View More TV Stories