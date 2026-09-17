Andy Cohen Apologizes For Julia Stiles Dance Remark, THE VIEW Reacts

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THE VIEW co-hosts turned their attention to a brewing DANCING WITH THE STARS storyline, discussing Andy Cohen's apology after he made remarks about Julia Stiles' dancing ability. The segment came together as Stiles took the ballroom floor for the season premiere, giving the panel fresh material to react to just as the new season got underway.

The conversation centered on Cohen's decision to walk back his comment, with the co-hosts offering their own take on both the original remark and the apology that followed. Stiles' premiere-night performance on the long-running dance competition series gave the panel a real-time example to weigh against the controversy, allowing them to assess how the moment landed compared to her actual showing on the ballroom floor.

The discussion arrives amid a season 35 of DANCING WITH THE STARS that has already generated its share of headlines, with the competition moving quickly through its early rounds. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has been tracking the results side of the season, including its first elimination and a subsequent second couple sent home following a night dedicated to the show's female competitors.

THE VIEW's panel used the moment to speak more broadly about how public apologies land when tied to a competition audiences are actively voting on, with Stiles' continued presence in the ballroom giving the exchange an ongoing storyline to follow as the season progresses.

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