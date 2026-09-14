 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Ciara Miller Talks Joining DANCING WITH THE STARS on JHUD SHOW

The conversation touched on nerves, excitement and an unexpected celebrity encounter.

By:



Ciara Miller sat down with Jennifer Hudson to talk about joining Dancing with the Stars, giving the host and studio audience a look at how she is approaching the new venture. The conversation on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW centered on Miller's excitement about stepping into the competition series, along with a lighter moment recalling a fangirl encounter with actress Julia Stiles.

Miller's appearance focused on her transition into Dancing with the Stars, with the segment framed around her personal reaction to landing a spot on the show. The discussion gave viewers insight into how she is preparing for the new challenge as she takes on the competition.

The Julia Stiles moment added a personal, unscripted beat to the sit-down, with Miller recounting the encounter in a way that drew a reaction from Hudson and the audience. That story stood alongside her comments on the Dancing with the Stars opportunity, rounding out a conversation that mixed career news with a candid personal anecdote.

The segment gave Hudson's daytime audience a preview of Miller's mindset heading into the competition, pairing her professional update with the kind of personal, off-the-cuff moment that stood out during the taping.

Recent Articles
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Season 5 Kicks Off With Tyler Perry and Ciara Miller
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Season 5 Kicks Off With Tyler Perry and Ciara Miller
9/14/2026
Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan Join DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35 Cast Reveal
Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan Join DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35 Cast Reveal
9/2/2026
DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35 Cast to Debut on ABC and Disney+
DANCING WITH THE STARS Season 35 Cast to Debut on ABC and Disney+
9/2/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts