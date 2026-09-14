Ciara Miller Talks Joining DANCING WITH THE STARS on JHUD SHOW

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Ciara Miller sat down with Jennifer Hudson to talk about joining Dancing with the Stars, giving the host and studio audience a look at how she is approaching the new venture. The conversation on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW centered on Miller's excitement about stepping into the competition series, along with a lighter moment recalling a fangirl encounter with actress Julia Stiles.

Miller's appearance focused on her transition into Dancing with the Stars, with the segment framed around her personal reaction to landing a spot on the show. The discussion gave viewers insight into how she is preparing for the new challenge as she takes on the competition.

The Julia Stiles moment added a personal, unscripted beat to the sit-down, with Miller recounting the encounter in a way that drew a reaction from Hudson and the audience. That story stood alongside her comments on the Dancing with the Stars opportunity, rounding out a conversation that mixed career news with a candid personal anecdote.

The segment gave Hudson's daytime audience a preview of Miller's mindset heading into the competition, pairing her professional update with the kind of personal, off-the-cuff moment that stood out during the taping.

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