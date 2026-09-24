THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome A DIFFERENT WORLD Cast and Fuerza Regida
Jasmine Guy and Cree Summer discuss returning to Hillman College while Fuerza Regida shares their journey to stadium success.
Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer and Chibuikem Uche join 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Thursday, September 24, to reunite and celebrate the beloved series 'A Different World' and its return to fans. Jasmine and Cree open up about returning to Hillman and bringing the iconic series back to a new generation, while Chibuikem shares how he landed his role. The cast also brings back the iconic 'Whitley Walk'!
Then, Fuerza Regida chats with Jennifer about their incredible rise from backyard shows to stadiums, the importance of giving back to their community and their journey to the top. The group also delivers a must-see live performance.
This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Jennifer sits down with Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist H.E.R. to discuss her new animated film, 'Forgotten Island,' and Motown legend Martha Reeves stops by to share details about her latest album, 'Searching.'
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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