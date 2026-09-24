THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Welcome A DIFFERENT WORLD Cast and Fuerza Regida

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Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer and Chibuikem Uche join 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Thursday, September 24, to reunite and celebrate the beloved series 'A Different World' and its return to fans. Jasmine and Cree open up about returning to Hillman and bringing the iconic series back to a new generation, while Chibuikem shares how he landed his role. The cast also brings back the iconic 'Whitley Walk'!

Then, Fuerza Regida chats with Jennifer about their incredible rise from backyard shows to stadiums, the importance of giving back to their community and their journey to the top. The group also delivers a must-see live performance.

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Jennifer sits down with Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist H.E.R. to discuss her new animated film, 'Forgotten Island,' and Motown legend Martha Reeves stops by to share details about her latest album, 'Searching.'

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 53 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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