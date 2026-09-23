Jo Koy Talks Sold-Out SoFi Stadium Show and Working with His Son
The comedian shared details of a milestone stadium performance and a family collaboration.
Jo Koy sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about his sold-out show at SoFi Stadium, an appearance that included a surprise dance moment alongside the Jabbawockeez. Koy also discussed what it has been like working with his son, giving the studio audience a look at both the professional milestone and the personal collaboration behind it.
Koy has been a regular guest on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, previously appearing to share stories from his career, including a memorable encounter with Robin Williams and an account of an unexpected $12,000 donation he received at one of his live shows.
The SoFi Stadium show marks a significant live performance milestone for the comedian, and his description of dancing with the Jabbawockeez added an unexpected physical comedy element to the conversation. Koy also walked Hudson through the experience of bringing his son into his work, giving viewers insight into how that partnership has developed.
Koy's appearance builds on his history with the show, following his earlier visit where he recounted stories about Robin Williams and a surprise donation, continuing a pattern of Koy using the platform to share both career highlights and personal reflections.
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