Jo Koy Recalls Unforgettable Robin Williams Encounter and $12K Show Donation
The comedian opened up about a surprising act of generosity from a fan during a live performance.
Jo Koy shared two standout stories during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, recounting a memorable encounter with Robin Williams alongside an unexpected $12,000 donation he received at one of his own shows. The comedian walked host Jennifer Hudson through both moments, giving the studio audience a mix of reflection and surprise as he detailed how each unfolded.
Koy's recollection of Robin Williams centered on a moment he described as unforgettable, though the specifics of the interaction were the focus of the conversation rather than a broader retelling of his career. He paired that story with the account of the $12,000 donation, an unexpected gesture tied to one of his live shows that left an impression on him.
The segment leaned into Koy's storytelling strengths, with Hudson prompting him to unpack both moments in detail rather than skim past them. The donation story in particular stood out as a surprising highlight, offering viewers insight into an unusual fan interaction that occurred during one of his performances.
Koy used the appearance to give a personal, first-hand account of both experiences, letting the details of the Robin Williams moment and the donation speak for themselves without framing them around any specific upcoming project.
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