THE HIDING PLACE Filmed Stage-Play Adaptation to be Released in August

Rabbit Room Theatre, Matt Logan Productions and MA2LA in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing will present three nights of global theatrical cinematic events for The Hiding Place. A beautifully filmed stage-play adaptation, The Hiding Place tells the heroic true story of Corrie Ten Boom and her family, who risked everything to hide Jewish refugees by the hundreds during World War II before being discovered and ultimately facing the consequences.

The Hiding Place will show in select North American theaters Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 only before a one-day theatrical run in various international territories on Aug. 16. Tickets are available now at thehidingplacefilm.com.

Adapted for the stage by A. S. Peterson and directed for the stage by Matt Logan, The Hiding Place was filmed live for cinema audiences at the Soli Deo Center in Nashville, Tennessee during a four-week run to sold-out audiences in 2022. The film is directed by Laura Matula.

"Theater is something that we believe can change the world," said Peterson. "Even though The Hiding Place is set in the '40s, there are parallels to the challenges we still face. It's people hating and not accepting one another and a family in the middle of that having to choose how to react. Ultimately, it makes viewers contemplate, 'Are we going to love the people in front of us no matter who they are?'"

The film stars Nashville stage actress Nan Arnold Gurley (A Streetcar Named Desire, Gypsy, Hello Dolly!) as Corrie Ten Boom; Broadway, film and television veteran Conrad John Schuck (M.A.S.H., Annie, Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Casper Ten Boom; and actress and singer Carrie Tillis (Keep on the Sunny Side, The Tammy Wynette Story) as Betsie Ten Boom.

The Hiding Place is based on the internationally bestselling memoir by Corrie Ten Boom, which has sold millions of copies worldwide and has regularly appeared on the ECPA's Christian bestsellers list over the past 50 years. The Hiding Place is a story of faith, hope, love and forgiveness in the face of unthinkable evil. The setting is World War II. Darkness has fallen over Europe, and the boots of the Third Reich echo through the streets. But on a quiet city corner in the Netherlands some, like the Ten Booms, choose to resist. The Hiding Place is their story.

"The Hiding Place is about a family and a community that needed one another to survive," said Logan. "It's so easy to think that it was the Jews who needed the Ten Booms, but the Ten Booms were equally blessed by the Jews that took refuge. It strikes me to think the Ten Booms brought the Jews' battle upon themselves - even though it wasn't their own - in an act of humanity. I ask myself, 'Would I have done the same?'"

Audiences will be moved by the cinematic experience of this unique theatrical show, which is a beautiful homage to the Jewish heritage and highlights the strength of the Jewish and Christian faiths even during times of great despair and suffering.

"This story serves as a reminder that healing begins with forgiveness. Many of us grew up reading The Hiding Place and there couldn't be a better reminder to help others find light in the darkest of moments," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "The Stage show is a brilliant adaptation of this worldwide bestseller with themes of courage, humanity and faith."

The film is produced by Logan, Peterson and Erik Lokkesmoe, and executive produced by Will and Kay Cook.

"It's thrilling at this moment in time to tell a timeless story of eternal value," said Gurley. "I've been privileged to play many roles in my life. All of them taught me something, but this feels like an opus. If there was a last story I ever got to tell, this would be THE ONE I'd want to tell."

For more information, visit thehidingplacefilm.com.

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING:

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 13,000 locations in 132 countries worldwide. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas led by an international team of specialists. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, George Michael, Twenty One Pilots, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas which grossed more than $53M at the global box office. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at trafalgar-releasing.com.

ABOUT RABBIT ROOM THEATRE:

Rabbit Room Theatre is a program of The Rabbit Room, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Nashville, Tennessee. By incarnating stories on the stage, Rabbit Room Theatre embodies a belief that beautiful, well-told, and truth-bearing tales are a fundamental means by which we understand ourselves, our world, and our God. Through the unique magic of drama, Rabbit Room Theatre aims to nourish Nashville and its theatre community by creating works that reflect our values of excellence in story, art, and music. For more information visit rabbitroomtheatre.com.

ABOUT MATT LOGAN PRODUCTIONS:

A true multihyphenate, Matt Logan's astounding career has included turns as an actor, director, designer, costumer, and illustrator. A Nashville native, it's only fitting that his professional directorial debut was made on the TPAC stage when he was just 19 years old. His career eventually led him to New York, where he worked on Broadway in costuming and casting for shows ranging from The Lion KING to Jersey Boys. During that time, he also gained national recognition as an illustrator and caricature artist, working with clients that included Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton and Bernadette Peters.

ABOUT MA2LA:

MA2LA is a husband-and-wife, Nashville-based creative team who love to tell stories. They work on art direction, editorial photography, music videos, cinematic trailers and creative film, brand identity and strategy, digital and print marketing and design. Their photos have been published in Dwell, GQ, W Magazine, Food and Wine Magazine, Bon Appetit, Dance Magazine, People Magazine, The New York Times and more. MA2LA's music videos have been featured on VH1, MTV, Fuse and CMT while their teasers and trailers have been featured nationally. Additional information is at ma2la.com.