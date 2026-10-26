Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE HEART to Open at Roundabout Theatre Company
The musical features a cast including Heidi Blickenstaff and Joaquina Kalukango, with choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Christopher Ashley.
Roundabout Theatre Company is set to open the New York premiere of THE HEART at the Laura Pels Theatre - Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, located at 111 West 46th St.
The production features a book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, with music, lyrics and arrangements by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath. It is based on 'Réparer les Vivants' by Maylis de Kerangal. Ian Eisendrath also serves as music supervisor, with choreography by Mandy Moore and direction by Christopher Ashley.
The cast includes Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Nick T. Daly, Drew Gehling, Bre Jackson, Joaquina Kalukango, Max McKenna, Wren Rivera and Jason Tam, along with understudies Daniel Brackett, Gareth Keegan, Q. Smith and Emily Somé.
The design team includes Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Music Direction), Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Sarafina Bush (Costume Design), Amanda Zieve (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Lucy Mackinnon (Video Design) and Alberto 'Albee' Alvarado (Hair and Wig Design).
About The Heart
A young surfer's life is cut short. A stranger suddenly has a second chance. And the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn't matter more.
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