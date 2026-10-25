Video: TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL Introduces Scottsdale Families

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Paramount+ has introduced the families at the heart of TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL, a new unscripted series following parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy, a baseball training school in Scottsdale, Arizona. The clip, titled 'Meet the Families,' offers a look at the parents who appear throughout the season as their children compete for standing at the academy.

According to the series' description, Legendary Prep Academy is positioned as a premier program dedicated to developing elite young baseball players. While the sons compete on the field, the parents featured in the series are described as both their children's biggest champions and each other's fiercest critics, with the series tracking how those dynamics play out among the group over the course of the season.

The series previously debuted with eight episodes exclusively on Paramount+, executive produced by Kim Kardashian and produced by ITV America and Skydance Sports. That earlier coverage described the show as giving viewers 'a front row seat to all the friendships, rivalries and drama that come with being a baseball mom.'

As the 'Meet the Families' clip indicates, the series builds its narrative around tested friendships and emerging rivalries among the parents, which the show's materials describe as proof that baseball functions as more than a game for these families. More background on the series' premise and trailer can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL's trailer.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 6 Days 07 Hrs 57 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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