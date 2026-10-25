Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL Introduces Scottsdale Families
A new clip profiles the parents whose sons train at an elite Scottsdale baseball academy.
Paramount+ has introduced the families at the heart of TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL, a new unscripted series following parents whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy, a baseball training school in Scottsdale, Arizona. The clip, titled 'Meet the Families,' offers a look at the parents who appear throughout the season as their children compete for standing at the academy.
According to the series' description, Legendary Prep Academy is positioned as a premier program dedicated to developing elite young baseball players. While the sons compete on the field, the parents featured in the series are described as both their children's biggest champions and each other's fiercest critics, with the series tracking how those dynamics play out among the group over the course of the season.
The series previously debuted with eight episodes exclusively on Paramount+, executive produced by Kim Kardashian and produced by ITV America and Skydance Sports. That earlier coverage described the show as giving viewers 'a front row seat to all the friendships, rivalries and drama that come with being a baseball mom.'
As the 'Meet the Families' clip indicates, the series builds its narrative around tested friendships and emerging rivalries among the parents, which the show's materials describe as proof that baseball functions as more than a game for these families. More background on the series' premise and trailer can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of TEAM MOMS: BASEBALL's trailer.
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